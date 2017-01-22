f/2.5, 1/4000 sec, ISO 400
A Graceful dance in the wind … as the sun is setting over Hellestø Beach in Stavanger.
f/2.2, 1/4000 sec, ISO 320
Spent the afternoon on Hellestø beach trying to catch the Ambience created by the light from the sun and the bubbles the waves left behind…
I got so fascinated by the the bubbles I forgot to pay attention to the waves and ended up soaking wet on both feet.
Spreading your wings, ready to fly – which Path will you choose for the new year?
I am hoping mine will give me many inspiring photo moments. One of the highlights this year was a visit to bird watchers paradise Hornøya – located in arctic Norway.
Witches’ Memorial – a memorial for the witchcraft persecutions in Finnmark in the 17th century.
During the period 1600-1692, 91 people were convicted of witchcraft in Finnmark and burned to death at the stake, most of them here in Vardø where the memorial is located.
You can enter the 410-foot-long wooden structure. Inside it is dark, only lit up by small light bulbs hanging from the roof. Each light bulb commemorating a convicted person.
On the walls are short texts about the trial and execution for each of the persons convicted for magic, or witchcraft.
f/18, 1/100 sec, ISO 100
Originally built in 1905, and rebuilt in 1948 Slettness Lighthouse is now fully automated and is protected by the Directorate for Cultural Heritage. It is located along the coast of Finnmark in northern Norway.
It can be visited every summer and the surrounding area is popular among birdwatchers as over 150 bird species have been observed in the nature reserve surrounding the lighthouse. The surrounding are is lush during summer and you are likely to meet herds of reindeer during you visit.