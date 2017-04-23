Earth Posted on April 23, 2017 by Inger under Ocean f/22, 6 sec, ISO 100 Sky above, Earth below, Peace within. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
WoW! 🙂
Stunning!
!!!: )
Beautiful!
You always have very soft colors in your pictures Inger. Love each time to see your photos.
A wonderful photograph once again!
lovely soft light, good shot
The light and the colours are stunning in this magnificent setting, Inger!
Magical and ethereal. Imagine if this could be a writing place…so dreamy.
God, beautiful – reminds me of the coast here in early morning, with a little fog possibly rolling in. I really like the rough, natural texture of the rocks and grass in forefront juxtaposed with the straight, clean, human made planes of the building. What first drew my eye with this photo is how that fence line on the right interplays with the clouds and islands (are they islands?) on the horizon. Really cool!
Serene….tranquil….stillness….that’s what I see. 🙂
Thank you for the breath of relaxation this has given me.
Marvelous, I really love your soft colors and the light.
Underbara färger igen. Fantastisk stämning i bilden.
I like it, but I won’t us it as a summer house. It seems to be a spare room for fishing and sailing.
❤
