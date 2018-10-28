Ayko Posted on October 28, 2018 by Inger under Dog f/6.3, 1/2500 sec, ISO 360 Our new family member Ayko. Photo was taken this spring just before he turned 3 months. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
Long time! What have you been up to? 😊
It’s been a while yes:) We got a puppy – and I soon after realised I had no more spare time… Definitely doesn’t get boring having a dog, and ours is full of energy! 🙂 How have you been?
I had twins a year ago and I can tell you I have no spare time either 😊 Your puppy is very cute and that’s a great photo! Are you still in North America or back in Norway?
Twins? How amazing – congrats! That is great news to learn – double happiness:) Are there photos of the cuties on your page? We are back in Norway again. Lovely to be back – but also miss some parts of life abroad:)
