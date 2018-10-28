Ayko

Posted on by under Dog

f/6.3, 1/2500 sec, ISO 360

Our new family member Ayko. Photo was taken this spring just before he turned 3 months.

Twitter LogoInstagram LogoFacebook Logo

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Ayko

I would love to hear what you think ...

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s